Iowa Quarterback Spencer Petras Has Blunt Reaction To Criticism

Spencer Petras doesn't care what the haters are saying about him.

The Iowa quarterback spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he wants to just focus on himself and not any outside noise.

"I mean, I'm sure I know what's out there and I don't give a s--t," Petras said. "My focus is on my own game and the game of football. It becomes really easy when you have a feeling of what's going on out there."

Petras has struggled through the Hawkeyes' first two games. He's only thrown for 201 yards and two interceptions as the Hawkeyes have only scored 14 points in those contests.

The Hawkeyes started out the season at 1-0 before they fell to the Cyclones of Iowa State last Saturday, 10-7.

They're 1-1 heading into their week 3 contest against Nevada on Saturday night.

Petras will have a chance to prove some of his doubters wrong when that game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.