Iowa Quarterback Throws Interception On First Pass vs. Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 7, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Offense has been a major issue for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season and quarterback Spencer Petras has been at the center of their struggling unit. Those struggles continued early in today's game against Ohio State.

On Petras' very first pass on the opening drive against the Buckeyes, Petras underthrew a pass directed at a sideline receiver. The pass was picked off by Tanner McCallister, who took the ball 10 yards to set up a Buckeyes field goal.

Petras threw two incompletions on the ensuing drive, forcing the Hawkeyes to punt. Fortunately for Iowa, their defense lit up Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud on the ensuing drive, forcing a fumble that they took back for an Iowa touchdown.

But after getting the ball back, Ohio State drove down the 75 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.

Through six games Spencer Petras has struggled mightily to make an impact. He completed 54-percent of his passes for 940 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. Make that four interceptions.

In years past, low offensive output might have worked thanks to their elite defense. But with just 14.7 points per game and three games with seven points or fewer, Iowa will be hard-pressed to win anything.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has defended Petras at every turn, but his patience isn't limitless - or at least, it shouldn't be.

