Iowa Star Kris Murray Announces NBA Draft Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) dribbles past Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the mens Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Iowa Hawkeyes on March 12, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kris Murray is returning to Iowa for his junior season.

After entering the NBA Draft without agent representation to assess his outlook, the forward announced Wednesday that he's staying with the Hawkeyes for another year.

"These past two months have been a tremendous learning process for me," Murray wrote on Twitter. “By going through the NBA Draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa. I could not be more excited to announce that I will be returning to Iowa City next season and I cannot wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world. Go Hawks!"

After only scoring eight points throughout his freshman campaign, Murray averaged 9.7 points per game off the bench last season with a 47.9 percent field-goal rate. He also recorded 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals per contest.

Murray is poised to assume a bigger role in Iowa since his brother, Keegan Murray, declared for the NBA Draft. Keegan will likely garner a top-10 pick after posting 23.5 points per game during an All-American season for the Hawkeyes.

"Everyone in our program is very excited to have Kris back," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said, per the school's statement. “We are happy that Kris had a positive experience going through the NBA process. He gained valuable feedback through workouts and conversations with NBA personnel. Kris will be awesome next year."