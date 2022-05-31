Iowa Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring Within Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It was surprising enough when Iowa wide receiver/return man Charlie Jones chose to enter the transfer portal. But now it looks like he won't even be leaving the Big Ten.

According to Chi Sports Scoops, Jones will reportedly transfer to Purdue. Noting that the change in scenery is motivated by NIL.

Back in Janaury, it looked like there was no doubt Jones would be back in Iowa City. Tweeting that there was "unfinished business" after the Hawkeyes' loss to Michigan in the conference championship game.

Now the All-Big Ten returner could be a Boilermaker in short order.

If Purdue does in fact land Charlie Jones, it'll be quite the get for Jeff Brohm's squad. Jones was voted the Big Ten's Returner of the Year last season and is a very dangerous weapon on the field.

A former walk-on, Jones was the 11th ranked punt returner in the nation in 2020, also ranking fourth in punt return touchdowns. Good for an All-America honorable mention as a return specialist.

The jump to Purdue would mark the third team of Jones' career, as he started at Buffalo back in 2017.