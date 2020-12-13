Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Addresses His Flip Injury

In a game where nearly everything went right for the Iowa Hawkeyes, there was one concerning moment involving senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette late in the game.

Iowa exploded in the third quarter, scoring two passing touchdowns — both were reeled in by Smith-Marsette. Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras connected with the receiver on a deep 53-yard bomb for their second touchdown of the quarter.

With nothing but green grass in front of him, Smith-Marsette decided to finish off the score with a little flare — front flipping over the goal line. At first look, it looked like the athletic receiver had enough rotation to stick the landing. But, when Smith-Marsette came back down to earth, his ankle buckled under his bodyweight.

After the celebration, Smith-Marsette went back into the Hawkeyes locker room. The senior wideout returned with a full boot over his left leg. Smith-Marsette says the boot is only cautionary, but he was held out for the rest of the contest.

Smith-Marsette was asked if he regretted his flip during a postgame interview. Not only did the receiver say he didn’t regret it, he said he would do it again.

As a senior with an unlikely NFL future, Smith-Marsette wanted to make the most of his final regular season game.

“Do I regret the flip? No. Would I do it again? Yeah,” Smith-Marsette said. “I’m just happy we got the win. Everyone was having fun. My senior year, never going to play in Kinnick again … got to go out with a bang.”

Ihmir Smith-Marsette says his ankle's good. Boot is precautionary. "Do I regret the flip? No. Would I do it again? Yeah. I’m just happy we got the win. Everyone was having fun. My senior year, never going to play in Kinnick again … got to go out with a bang.” — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 13, 2020

This kind of reckless decision would make almost any coach’s blood boil. Smith-Marsette said coach Kirk Ferentz shouldn’t be too worried about it though.

The receiver’s contributions were huge for Ferentz’ squad, reeling in seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t think he’d be mad about being up 21-7,” Smith-Marsette said.

Smith-Marsette says he wasn't thinking about whether Ferentz would be mad about his flip: "I don't think he'd be mad about being up 21-7." — MarkEmmert (@MarkEmmert) December 13, 2020

Iowa is one of the hottest teams in college football right now. After starting their season 0-2, the Hawkeyes have stormed back to win six straight games.

With a current No. 16 ranking and a blowout win over Wisconsin, Iowa should earn a solid bowl game appearance. Maybe Smith-Marsette can end his college career with yet another statement game.