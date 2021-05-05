Iowa’s CJ Fredrick Officially Announces Transfer Destination

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick was one of the most highly-touted players in this year’s NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday afternoon, he finally decided which program would receive his talents.

Taking to Twitter, the Kentucky Basketball official account announced the signing of Fredrick.

“Welcome to the family, [CJ Fredrick],” they wrote.

Joining the Hawkeyes as a three-star recruit out of Alexandria, Kentucky in 2018, Fredrick had an immediate impact on Fran McCaffrey’s roster. Through his freshman season, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 10.2 points per game on a red-hot 46.1 percent from behind the arc. During this past season in Iowa City, Fredrick’s scoring numbers dropped to 7.2 ppg but his three-point shooting percentage jumped up to a top-10 ranked 49.3% through the regular season.

This good news for the Wildcats comes just one week after four-star point guard Nolan Hickman decommitted from the program. The departures of Devin Askew (transfer to Texas) and Davion Mintz (graduation) have also left a gaping hole in the Kentucky backcourt that will welcome Fredrick with open arms.

Returning to his home-state team, Fredrick will look to get the Wildcats back on track after their worst season in decades. After tipping off the year with a historically-bad 1-6 start, Coach Cal and his Kentucky squad finished the season with a 9-16 record — missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.