Brent Musburger Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster Irv Cross

Irv Cross, a former Pro Bowl cornerback turned legendary NFL broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 81.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star was a pioneering figure in the sports broadcasting world. Cross was the first Black man to be a full-time national sports analyst on television, working for CBS. He joined the network in 1971 and worked until 1994.

Cross worked for CBS for 23 years, most notably on THE NFL TODAY show.

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross’ passing,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was a true gentleman and a trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed.”

The CBS Sports family mourns the passing of Irv Cross. pic.twitter.com/BxYz8s5xmq — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) March 1, 2021

On THE NFL TODAY show – a show that helped set the foundation for several pregame shows moving forward – Cross worked with Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder, Phyllis George and Brent Musburger.

Musburger released a statement on Twitter on Sunday night.

On the death of Irv Cross . . . pic.twitter.com/ntx3KcKyz7 — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) March 1, 2021

Our thoughts remain with Irv’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.