Former NFL Star, Legendary Broadcaster Has Died At 81

A former NFL star turned iconic sports broadcaster has passed away.

Irv Cross, a standout cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, has died at the age of 81. The former NFL star went into broadcasting following his playing career and served as a beloved analyst.

The former Eagles and Rams star was viewed as a pioneer in the sports broadcasting field. He was one of the first former players to become a mainstay on television.

CBS Sports released a statement on his passing.

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened by the news of Irv Cross’ passing,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “Irv was a pioneer who made significant contributions to the storied history and tradition of CBS Sports and, along with Phyllis George and Brent Musburger, set the standard for NFL pregame shows with THE NFL TODAY. He was a true gentleman and a trailblazer in the sports television industry and will be remembered for his accomplishments and the paths he paved for those who followed.”

Cross, who played collegiately at Northwestern, was a seventh-round pick in the 1961 NFL Draft. He played for the Eagles from 1961-65 and again in 1969. In between, Cross played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1966-68. The former standout cornerback was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The former NFL cornerback then worked for CBS Sports from 1971 until 1994. He was the first African American to work as a full-time sports analyst on national TV.

The NFL world is heartbroken by Cross’ passing on Sunday night.

