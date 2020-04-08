MMA Fighter Reportedly Shot Dead Outside Of His Home

An MMA fighter for Bellator was reportedly shot and killed outside of his home on Tuesday evening.

Isaiah Chapman, a 30-year-old fighter, has reportedly died after being shot outside of his house in Akron, Ohio.

MMA reporter David McKinney shared the devastating news on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime #OhioMMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news,” he tweeted.

Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime #OhioMMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news — David McKinney (@MMAMcKinney) April 8, 2020

Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou shared a tribute post for Chapman on Twitter, as well.

RIP Isaiah Chapman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oIiqldqVU — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) April 8, 2020

Chapman had been fighting professionally since 2012. He last fought in 2019 and amassed a 9-4 career record.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Chapman’s family:

On April 7th, 2020 Isaiah “The Beast” Chapman was tragically taken from the world, leaving behind two daughters Faith & Aubrey, & son Isaac. Last night they lost not only their father but best friend and real life super hero. Isaiah was the best father for his children and was there for them every step of their lives. He was truly an example and role model to all. Isaiah had recently lived out his MMA dream by appearing in Bellator MMA. Proving that you should never give up on your dreams! He was always such a cheerful and loving person that will be remembered forever by everyone who he ever came in contact with. Our lives will never be the same without him, and we will all certainly miss his hugs. If you have it in your heart, we would appreciate any help for the funeral expenses and the rest will go to his family for other expenses.

Our thoughts are with Isaiah’s family and friends.

May he rest in peace.