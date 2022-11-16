Isaiah Collier, No. 1 Point Guard In Country, Announces Commitment
The No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2023 class has announced his commitment decision.
Isaiah Collier will join the USC Trojans next season, becoming the program's highest-ranked recruit of all time.
The 6-foot-2 five-star selected Andy Enfield's squad over Michigan, Cincinnati and UCLA.
“I’ve built a great relationship with the coaches,” Collier said in a previous interview with On3 Sports. “It’s a great school, a great campus. I definitely loved everything about USC.”
In addition to being the No. 1 point guard in the nation, Collier is also the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class. The standout prodigy out of Marietta, Georgia is expected to have an immediate impact at the collegiate level.
This is a massive week for the USC basketball world. Just yesterday, the No. 1 overall women's player in the 2023 class, JuJu Watkins, also committed to join the Trojans.
With Collier's commitment, USC now has the No. 10 recruiting class in 2023.