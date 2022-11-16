Isaiah Collier, No. 1 Point Guard In Country, Announces Commitment

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 6: Isaiah Collier #1 of U.S. Southeast Boys handles the ball against U.S. Central Boys during Pool Play of the Jr. NBA Global Championship on August 6, 2019 at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

The No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2023 class has announced his commitment decision.

Isaiah Collier will join the USC Trojans next season, becoming the program's highest-ranked recruit of all time.

The 6-foot-2 five-star selected Andy Enfield's squad over Michigan, Cincinnati and UCLA.

“I’ve built a great relationship with the coaches,” Collier said in a previous interview with On3 Sports. “It’s a great school, a great campus. I definitely loved everything about USC.”

In addition to being the No. 1 point guard in the nation, Collier is also the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class. The standout prodigy out of Marietta, Georgia is expected to have an immediate impact at the collegiate level.

This is a massive week for the USC basketball world. Just yesterday, the No. 1 overall women's player in the 2023 class, JuJu Watkins, also committed to join the Trojans.

With Collier's commitment, USC now has the No. 10 recruiting class in 2023.