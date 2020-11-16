The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Has Blunt Message For President Trump

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump made another false claim about the 2020 presidential election on Sunday evening, tweeting in ALL-CAPS that he had won it.

Joe Biden has been called the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The Democrat nominee is projected to win 300-plus Electoral College votes – more than the necessary 270 – while the incumbent is in the 230 range for now.

President Trump, though, has not accepted the results of this year’s election. He took to Twitter on Sunday night to post an invalid claim.

“I WON THE ELECTION!” he wrote. The tweet was immediately marked inaccurate.

Isaiah Thomas, a two-time NBA All-Star point guard, had a blunt message for the president of the United States.

“Yeah and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol,” he wrote.

Thomas is actually 5-foot-11 on a good day.

Earlier this week, a Trump advisor compared his reaction to the election loss to a legendary sports team.

“One Trump advisor compared the president to the 1990s Era Detroit Pistons, who famously refused to shake hands with the Chicago Bulls, who won the NBA Championship in that era,” White House insider Jim Acosta told CNN colleague Wolf Blitzer on Friday. “The advisor said that Trump could do the same with this election, leave the stage without conceding defeat, calling Mr. Trump—this is in the words of the Trump advisor I spoke with—a ‘Bad Boy for life.’”

That seems pretty fitting.


