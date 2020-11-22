The Spun

Isaiah Thomas Had A Blunt Message For President Trump

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.

The NBA world is back in action this week.

It’s been an eventful week for the NBA. The 2020 Draft took place on Wednesday night, with former Georgia star Anthony Edwards going No. 1 overall. James Wiseman went No. 2 to Golden State and LaMelo Ball went No. 3 overall to Charlotte.

Friday night, NBA free agency tipped off. There have been several notable signings so far, with Montrezl Harrell going to the Lakers, Serge Ibaka going to the Clippers, Gordon Hayward going to the Hornets and Fred VanVleet sticking with the Raptors.

Isaiah Thomas is without a team at the moment. However, the two-time NBA All-Star point guard still managed to make some headlines this week.

The former Boston Celtics point guard had a blunt message for President Trump on social media. President Trump tweeted out that he won the election, a claim disputed by tens of millions. Thomas decided to respond on Twitter.

“I WON THE ELECTION!” Trump tweeted out.

“Yea and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol,” Thomas clapped back.

Thomas, for those wondering, is not 6-foot-10. He’s closer to 5-foot-10.

The veteran NBA point guard spent time on the Washington Wizards last season. He’s currently without a team, but could be signed before the regular season.


