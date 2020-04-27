Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Episode 4 Of ESPN’s “The Last Dance”

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, continued to deliver on Sunday night.

Parts 3 and 4 of the documentary featured the Bulls’ rivalry with Isiah Thomas and the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons. They were standing in the way of Chicago’s path toward the NBA finals in the late 1980s/early 1990s.

Finally, in 1991, after a couple of Eastern Conference Finals losses, the Bulls broke through, sweeping the Pistons on way to the NBA Finals. Detroit’s players, led by Thomas and Bill Laimbeer, refused to shake hands following the Game 4 loss.

This did not sit well with Jordan, who dislikes Thomas to this day. He was played a clip of Thomas’ explanation for the handshake snub during episode four on Sunday night.

“You can show me anything you want,” Jordan told the interviewer before being shown Thomas’ comment. “There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an asshole.”

Jordan's reaction after watching Isiah Thomas' interview lmao #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/U1078d4rUm — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 27, 2020

Current NBA guard Isaiah Thomas had perhaps the best reaction to this moment.

“Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol,” he wrote.

Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

That Isaiah Thomas is 31 years old and still playing in the NBA. Anyone upset with Isiah Thomas should double check the spelling of the first name before tweeting.