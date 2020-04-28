Isiah Thomas Was Asked If Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player Ever

Former Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas did the media rounds on Monday following Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s The Last Dance on Sunday night.

The latest episodes of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season focused on their battles against the Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s/early 1990s.

Thomas’ “Bad Boy” Pistons stood in Jordan’s way for a couple of seasons, before the Bulls broke through in 1991, sweeping Detroit on way to their first NBA championship.

The former Detroit point guard was asked recently if he thinks Jordan is the greatest player ever. He gave a somewhat telling response.

“What KD and what LeBron is doing, if you put them back in the era of the ’80s – with their talent, their athleticism and their skill – who’s the GOAT?” Thomas said.

Isiah weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/pHAze1gxg1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2020

It’s certainly fair to wonder how dominant LeBron (or Kevin Durant) would have been if he played in an earlier era. His size and athleticism would have been pretty unstoppable back then. But it’s also fair to question how LeBron would’ve handled the amount of physical contact allowed by the referees.

We’ll never really know, of course.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs on Sunday nights through May 17.