Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen.

It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for current players. Most acknowledge today’s game is far weaker and softer than the 80s and 90s era of basketball.

However, Thomas firmly believes LeBron is the most dominant player he’s ever seen pick up a basketball.

“By the time LeBron James is done he is the only player in the history of our game that will probably be ranked top 10, top five in every statistical category. Never been done before. … We have never seen a player that is so thoroughly dominated in every statistical category,” Thomas said.

.@IsiahThomas believes that LeBron is the most dominant player he's ever seen. "When he passes Kareem in scoring, you HAVE to anoint him as the GOAT." 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WQRMnrIX18 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 24, 2022

Nobody tell Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas and Mike have long hated each other. The Bulls and Pistons had plenty of heated battles back in the day. Thomas got the best of Mike early on in Jordan’s career, but eventually the Bulls legend took over the Association and made Thomas an afterthought.

A few fans have took to Twitter today to call out Thomas for his latest LeBron James comments.

“Dear @IsiahThomas As 1 Chicagoan to another you were great you’re of my favorite players all time even though you play for the Detroit Pistons and you guys beat the Bulls a lot but not acknowledging that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever is actually wild,” a fan tweeted.

Is LeBron James the most dominant player in basketball history?