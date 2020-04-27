Isiah Thomas Responds To Michael Jordan Calling Him An ‘A–hole’

Sunday night’s episodes of The Last Dance were a tough look for Isiah Thomas. The episodes focused on the Chicago Bulls’ battles with the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Michael Jordan did not hold back when talking about Thomas.

The Pistons took down Jordan and the Bulls in their first couple of postseason meetings, before Chicago finally broke through in 1991, sweeping Detroit.

Thomas, Bill Laimbeer and the rest of the Pistons players walked off the court without shaking hands in Game 4. That doesn’t sit well with Jordan and his teammates to this day.

“You can show me anything you want. It’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an assh–e,” Jordan said in Episode 4.

Jordan will never not hate Isiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/zNbmrY1Ypk — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) April 27, 2020

Thomas responded to Jordan’s comments on ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday morning.

“In terms of how we felt at that particular time as champions, we were coming down, Michael Jordan was coming up. And in coming up, you have certain emotions. And in coming down as champions, you have certain emotions. And I’ve said this a many of times: Looking back over the years, had we had the opportunity to do it all over again, I think all of us would make a different decision.

“Now, me, myself, personally, I paid a heavy price for that decision. And in paying that price, you know, I understand that this is the sports world and everything else, but at the same time looking back over in terms of how we felt at that particular time, our emotional state and how we exited the floor, we actually gave the world the opportunity to look at us in a way that we never really tried to position ourselves in or project ourselves in that way. So it’s unfortunate that it happened, but that’s just how it was during that period of time.”

Thomas might feel differently now, but good luck getting Jordan to care.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Jordan and the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, airs on Sunday nights through May 17.