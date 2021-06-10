Crowds at sporting events across the country are continuing to get bigger and bigger as local restrictions go away.

Tonight, the New York Islanders are hosting the Boston Bruins in a pivotal second round playoff game. It’s Game 6 of the series, which the Islanders lead the Bruins, 3-2. New York can clinch a spot in the conference finals with a win on Wednesday evening.

The crowd at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is pretty amped up for this one. There was a really cool moment before the puck dropped, too.

There was an epic national anthem performance from Nicole Raviv. The crowd at the Coliseum ended up joining in on the performance, too, creating a pretty special moment.

Check it out:

The anthem at The Coliseum will give you goosebumps

pic.twitter.com/PhKncGzbqs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2021

Hopefully the game matches the national anthem in terms of performance.

New York and Boston are off to a good start. The Islanders and the Bruins are tied, 1-1, following one period of play on Wednesday night.

Tonight’s playoff game is airing on NBC Sports Network.