It’s Painful Just Watching Joe Burrow Play This Afternoon

Watching Joe Burrow play quarterback for the LSU Tigers in 2019 was a cathartic experience. The Joe Burrow-led Tigers offense was arguably the greatest offense in college football history. Week after week, Burrow and Co. provided the college football world with thrilling moments.

Watching Joe Burrow play quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 is…painful.

This is to no fault of Burrow, but it’s tough to watch the rookie quarterback play this season. Burrow continues to take massive hit after massive hit behind the Bengals’ shaky offensive line.

It’s especially bad today, as Burrow is facing the venomous Baltimore Ravens’ defense. Burrow has already taken multiple big blows on Sunday, including one from his former LSU teammate in Patrick Queen.

Patrick Queen never got to hit Joe Burrow in college. Fast forward to 2020… pic.twitter.com/4rMBtNqrGe — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 11, 2020

The NFL world is very much hoping for Burrow to get some better protection moving forward. If the Bengals take anyone but an offensive lineman at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft, the entire front office should be fired.

Joe Burrow steps back to throw and pic.twitter.com/89rmbiQOst — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 11, 2020

Burrow is still providing us with some exciting moments, as his arm talent remains supreme. He would be even more entertaining to watch if he consistently had time to throw in the pocket, though.

Cincinnati is currently trailing Baltimore, 17-0, early in the third quarter.