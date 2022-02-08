Ivy League Announces Decision On Swimmer Lia Thomas

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas started her career with the men’s swimming team. After two and a half years of hormone therapy, she began shattering records on the women’s team.

Thomas’ eligibility has been in question for the past few weeks. A lot of that uncertainty stems the NCAA’s newest policy that “aligns transgender student-athlete participation for college sports with recent policy changes from the U.S. and International Olympic Committees.” In other words, eligibility will be determined by each sport’s governing body.

While it’s unclear if Thomas will be able to participate in March’s NCAA Championships, the Ivy League has announced a decision on the upcoming conference championships.

Despite all the noise surrounding this situation, the Ivy League has confirmed that Thomas will be able to compete at her final Ivy League Championships.

“The recent rule changes do not impact Lia’s eligibility for this month’s Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships as the effective date for this unprecedented midseason NCAA policy change begins with the 2022 NCAA Winter Championships,” an Ivy League spokesperson told Swimming World.

It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the team responds to the Ivy League’s decision.

A week ago, several members of the women’s swimming team at Penn asked the school not to challenge the new directive from USA swimming.

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter read. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female. If she were to be eligible to compete against us, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete.”

The Ivy League’s upcoming meet will take place from Feb. 16 to 19 at Harvard University.