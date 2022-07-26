Ivy League Makes Decision On NCAA Woman Of The Year

On Monday, the NCAA announced its conference selections for the 2022 Woman of the Year award.

The Ivy League award went to Columbia University fencer Sylvie Binder.

The results of this award have been closely monitored following the controversial nomination of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas earlier this month. Thomas, a national champion from the University of Pennsylvania, was one of the eight athletes nominated for the Ivy League honor.

This decision ends Thomas' bid for the overall NCAA Woman of the Year trophy.

Binder, a senior from Armonk, New York, placed fifth at The Ivy League championships this season, second at the Northeast Regional, and third at the NCAA Championships. The 2019 NCAA Women's Foil Champion also claimed the 2022 Women's Connie S. Maniatty Award, given to Columbia’s top senior student-athlete.

Thomas, a former UPenn swimmer for the men's team, started hormone replacement therapy in 2019. She shattered records through her 2021-2022 college swimming season, sparking a heated debate about transgender participation in sports.

The winner of the overall NCAA Woman of the Year award will be announced in January.