J.J. McCarthy Makes His Thoughts On Jim Harbaugh's Choice Clear

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines takes off running the football against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

This weekend, second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first start for the Michigan Wolverines.

This upcoming start against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is part of an unconventional quarterback selection process orchestrated by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The program leader will make his final decision after comparing McCarthy's performance to incumbent starter Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to victory as the starter in Week 1.

McCarthy recently shared his thoughts on this process.

"Right when I stepped in the door here, I was preparing to be the guy … (Getting the start) clears all the worry and the indecisiveness going into it and builds more confidence,” McCarthy said, per team insider Austin Meek of The Athletic.

McCarthy joined the Wolverines as a five-star recruit in the 2021 class. Though he's a supremely talented quarterback option, he spent his true freshman season as a backup to McNamara.

McNamara put together a lukewarm performance in his Week 1 tryout — leaving the door open for McCarthy to snag the starting job this weekend.

McCarthy and No. 4 Michigan will kickoff against Hawaii at 8 p.m. ET in The Big House on Saturday.