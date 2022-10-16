J.J. McCarthy Reveals What Happened During Halftime Skirmish

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There's only one way in and one way out of the Big House when it comes to the locker room tunnel.

And while heading in at the half of Saturday's game between Michigan and Penn State, a scuffle between the Big Ten rivals reportedly ensued.

After the game, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke on the skirmish (which he says he was late to):

"I didn't really see what went on but just from how they were acting emotionally out there going into the half and how they were emotionally all game, I wouldn't be surprised if it was them starting it," McCarthy said. "And we just finished it, so…"

Michigan rode that bad blood to a 41-17 blowout, dominating the Nittany Lions in the second half behind an unstoppable ground game.

Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 339 of the Wolverines' 404 rushing yards against the country's fifth-ranked run defense.

Now McCarthy and UM will prepare for another rivalry game when the Spartans come to town next weekend.