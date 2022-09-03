J.J. McCarthy's Instagram Post Goes Viral: Fans React
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a telling Instagram post after Saturday's big win.
The Week 1 second-stringer didn't see a ton of time with Cade McNamara getting the opening day start, but McCarthy still got his highlight play in.
Later on, the former five-star QB shared this on his IG story:
Fans reacted to McCarthy's post across social media.
"Anyone that follows J.J. knows these are common themes of his story and there is literally nothing to read into deep about at all," tweeted former Wolverines tight end Jake Butt. "He’s focused on self growth beyond the game of football and to me that’s what this post is about. There’s a message for all of us here."
McCarthy gets his crack at Michigan's starting job next week.