J.J. Redick Makes National Debut: NBA World Reacts

JJ Redick during the Sixers vs. Knicks game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former NBA guard J.J. Redick has been doing studio work for ESPN, but he made his nationally-televised game debut on Wednesday night.

Redick, one of the best shooters in NBA history, was on the call for the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday evening. It was James Harden’s home game debut in Philadelphia.

The former Duke Blue Devils star received great reviews for his performance on ESPN this evening.

Redick also received a nice ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. He played for the Sixers for multiple seasons.

Redick admitted that the two best years of his career came in Philadelphia.

ESPN was excited to get Redick on the air.

NBA fans were appreciative of his work, too.

Redick shared some of his weekend plans, too. He will be in attendance for the Duke vs. North Carolina game on Saturday night – Coach K’s final home game.

Duke and North Carolina are set to tip off on Saturday night.

