J.J. Watt Reacts To Cardinals Teammate's Heartbreaking Death

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a car accident Monday morning.

The sports world is stunned by the loss of the former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, who signed with Arizona earlier this offseason.

Cardinals star J.J. Watt expressed condolences for his fallen teammate on Twitter.

"Horrifying news to hear this morning," Watt wrote Monday afternoon. "Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."

The team also released an official statement mourning Gladney's passing.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Gladney started 15 of 16 games for the Vikings in his rookie season out of TCU. Minnesota released him last year after he was indicted on a domestic violence charge, but he signed with the Cardinals after a jury found him not guilty in March.

The Vikings also released a statement mourning Gladney's tragic passing.

Gladney was 25 years old.