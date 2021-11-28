Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To The Kliff Kingsbury Speculation

Seemingly minutes after Lincoln Riley left Norman, Oklahoma for sunny Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury was rumored to be a target for the Sooners.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported OU’s interest and one of Kingbury’s Cardinals players reacted on Twitter.

killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table. I see ya Kliff! 😂 https://t.co/0XFgfU0Bwj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 28, 2021

“Killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table,” defensive lineman J.J. Watt joked. “I see ya Kliff!”

The college football coaching carousel is spinning out of control.

Kliff Kingsbury is no stranger to Oklahoma‘s program. For five years as Texas Tech’s head coach, Kingsbury led the Red Raiders into some classic shootouts against Sooners. Though he never beat them.

With the Arizona Cardinals sitting at 9-2 through 12 weeks, it seems pretty far fetched that Kingsbury would head back to the college ranks given his success at the next level.

BREAKING: Oklahoma has targeted Kliff Kingsbury as a Lincoln Riley replacement, per @AdamSchefter The Cardinals are currently the #1 seed in the NFC pic.twitter.com/NLj3u6t4aE — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 28, 2021

That said, when a prestigious program like Oklahoma calls, you at least pick up the phone.

Kingsbury’s philosophy lines up well with what Riley built at OU and there are many similarities between the two young, offensive minds.

With just a year left on his Cardinals contract, Kingsbury could use Oklahoma’s interest as a negotiating tool to drive the price up in the desert.