J.J. Watt's Blunt Message For Wife Goes Viral: Fans React

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Everyone has a few pet peeves when it comes to their spouse or significant other. J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, are no exception.

J.J. sarcastically called out Kealia for not re-racking a pair of 135-pound dumbbells at their home gym this Saturday.

"I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai," he said. "It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?"

He'd go on to say it was a joke.

J.J. added, "@KealiaOhai you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke…"

J.J. and Kealia definitely have one of the best marriages in the NFL.

We have a feeling J.J. might be sleeping on the couch tonight.