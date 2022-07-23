J.J. Watt's Blunt Message For Wife Goes Viral: Fans React
Everyone has a few pet peeves when it comes to their spouse or significant other. J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia, are no exception.
J.J. sarcastically called out Kealia for not re-racking a pair of 135-pound dumbbells at their home gym this Saturday.
"I would appreciate it if you racked your weights when you’re done working out @KealiaOhai," he said. "It’s called gym etiquette. Ever heard of it?"
He'd go on to say it was a joke.
J.J. added, "@KealiaOhai you’re such a badass that 90% of the people in these comments didn’t even realize this was a joke…"
J.J. and Kealia definitely have one of the best marriages in the NFL.
We have a feeling J.J. might be sleeping on the couch tonight.