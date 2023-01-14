J.K. Dobbins Quote Before Bengals-Ravens Playoff Game Going Viral

J.K. Dobbins is ultra-confident heading into tomorrow's playoff game against the division-rival Bengals.

The Ravens running back hopes to put the team on his back and carry them to victory.

"I want it on my back; I want to carry the load. I want my teammates to look at me and be like, ‘Alright, he’s ready; let’s ride him. Let’s do it,'" Dobbins said, per team insider Ryan Mink.

Since returning from an ACL injury midway through the 2022 season, Dobbins has slowly returned to his previous form. He rushed for more than 120 yards in two of the Ravens' final four games of the year.

Dobbins will need to put on quite the performance if he wants to help his team mount an upset on Sunday. The Ravens are heading into this first-round matchup as an 8.5-point underdog to the home-team Bengals.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Paycor Stadium.