J.K. Dobbins Sends Clear Message Following The Ravens' Deflating Loss

The Baltimore Ravens fell short in Saturday's game against the Browns, but running back J.K. Dobbins wants the Ravens Flock to stick with them.

Dobbins ripped off 125 yards on 13 carries against Cleveland's defense. However, it wasn't enough to get more than three points on the board for Baltimore.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old back said keep the faith.

"Stick with us…" Dobbins said. "Ima get my speed back to break those long ones for us… trust me."

Fans gave Dobbins their support in his mentions.

"Ain't no one against you man. We with you. You're special. I feel for you that you gotta play for this OC. You deserve better," one user said.

"You’re playing great dawg," another replied.

"We’ve got nothing but love for you J.K. LFG!"

"Man went 13 for 125 talking bout getting my speed back. Buddy you ain’t the problem," another fan laughed.

"Love to see you ball out J.K. we’re headed straight to the moon," tweeted Adam Koffler.

The Ravens fell to 9-5 with the loss, dropping a half-game behind Cincinnati in the AFC North standings.