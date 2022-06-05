J.K. Dobbins Workout Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

J.K. Dobbins didn't have to do his trainer like that...

Over the weekend, video surfaced of the Ravens running back getting some work in (and also hitting his poor trainer with the truck stick).

The clip quickly went viral around the NFL pockets of Twitter.

"A good NFL running back is a borderline superhuman….." said one user.

"I would not be his trainer after that," laughed another.

"There have been so many retweets and actual articles written on 'J.K. Dobbins looks good coming off his ACL tear!' based on this video. Guys, this video is from last year well before his injury."

"Gimme a 'Y!' As in 'Y did I agree to help with this drill!'…"

"Fantasy draft stock [going up]," a football fan commented. "Unless you’re in my league…. Then this was photoshopped."

"Next time some random dude says they could tackle an NFL running back show them this vid."

Getting a healthy J.K. Dobbins back on the field will be huge for the Ravens in 2022.