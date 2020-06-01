J.R. Smith Explains What Happened During Fight With Vandalizer

Veteran NBA shooting guard J.R. Smith explained in a video posted to social media what happened during his apparent fight with a man who allegedly vandalized his car.

Smith, 34, said on social media that he chased down a man who allegedly smashed his car windows during a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard said he chased down the man, who is white, and beat him up.

Smith added that he parked his car in a residential area, not close to where the protests and looting was taking place.

“I chased him down and whupped his a–,” Smith said.

Smith added that he only had a problem with the man who smashed his car.

“This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got no problem with me. It’s a problem with the motherf—ing system. That’s it,” he said.

Warning: The language is graphic.

JR Smith responds to the video of his encounter with a looter. Real one. pic.twitter.com/WXhwnOxn9I — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2020

TMZ Sports first published video of Smith beating up the man who allegedly smashed his car windows.

https://t.co/UG3hwvMHY1 NBA star J.R. Smith beat the living daylights out of a man who allegedly smashed his car window during the wild protests in L.A. … and TMZ Sports has the video. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 31, 2020

Smith is a 15-year NBA veteran. He played 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, but hasn’t been on a roster this year. Smith has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as of late.