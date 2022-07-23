J.T. Barrett Lands NFL Job: Fans React
Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has landed a new job as an offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions.
The team announced the hire with a message on Twitter Friday.
The football world took to Twitter to react to this intriguing hire.
"He’s gonna be so damn good at this. I think he’d absolutely crush recruiting, too, if he ever jumped to the college ranks," one fan wrote.
"Kid was born to coach rather than being a mediocre at best QB for half a decade," another added.
Barrett played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 2014-17. Many fans pointed out the irony that he's now coaching for a Michigan-based team after years of the heated Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.
"Bro beats UofM 4 times then turns around and teaches a Michigan based team how to play," one fan wrote.
"He owns the state he should get any job he wants there," another added.
Several fans referenced the crucial/controversial first down he made during the Buckeyes' 2016 win over the Wolverines.
"Heard he interviewed for a bigger role, but came up short," one joked.
After going undrafted in 2018, Barrett bounced around the NFL as a practice squad player for several years. He signed with the CFL's Edmonton Elks earlier this year, but suffered a season-ending injury in March.
What do you think of this hire for the Lions?