INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has landed a new job as an offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions.

The team announced the hire with a message on Twitter Friday.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this intriguing hire.

"He’s gonna be so damn good at this. I think he’d absolutely crush recruiting, too, if he ever jumped to the college ranks," one fan wrote.

"Kid was born to coach rather than being a mediocre at best QB for half a decade," another added.

Barrett played quarterback for the Buckeyes from 2014-17. Many fans pointed out the irony that he's now coaching for a Michigan-based team after years of the heated Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

"Bro beats UofM 4 times then turns around and teaches a Michigan based team how to play," one fan wrote.

"He owns the state he should get any job he wants there," another added.

Several fans referenced the crucial/controversial first down he made during the Buckeyes' 2016 win over the Wolverines.

"Heard he interviewed for a bigger role, but came up short," one joked.

After going undrafted in 2018, Barrett bounced around the NFL as a practice squad player for several years. He signed with the CFL's Edmonton Elks earlier this year, but suffered a season-ending injury in March.

What do you think of this hire for the Lions?