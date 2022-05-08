Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ja Morant Tonight

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant needs some help.

Morant was spectacular vs. the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough. Memphis fell in a blowout.

If it wasn't for Morant, what was a 20-point deficit for most of the night might have been closer to 40.

Everyone not named Morant will have to better for the Grizzlies in Game 4 to have a chance against the explosive Warriors.

The good news is Morant will get his sidekick back in Game 4. Dillon Brooks served a suspension for Game 3 for a Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II.

With Brooks back in the lineup early next week, the Grizzlies will have an edge they didn't have in Game 3 on Saturday night.

"Memphis Grizzlies definitely missing Dillon Brooks right now smh have got to do something on defense differently," a fan tweeted.

"Yo the Grizzles really can’t stay in front of Jordan Poole…guess we know what Dillon Brooks’ assignment will be in Game 4," another fan commented.

Hopefully Brooks can make the impact Memphis needs. Otherwise, this series may be over.