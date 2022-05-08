Ja Morant Exits Playoff Game With Noticeable Limp

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Sometimes when it rains it pours. In the midst of a blowout playoff loss to the Warriors, Ja Morant left Saturday night's game with a noticeable limp.

Morant began grabbing his knee late in the fourth quarter. After attempting to play through his potential injury, he left the game.

Morant then displayed a noticeable limp as he exited the game and made his way to the sideline.

The Grizzlies star eventually made his way to the tunnel with a medical trainer with just minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Naturally, NBA fans are greatly concerned about his status moving foward.

"that video of Ja Morant on the bench is not what ANY of us want to see," Ashley Nicole Moss tweeted.

Hopefully it's nothing serious. This playoff series won't be the same without Morant on the court.

Game 4 takes place on Monday night at Chase Center.