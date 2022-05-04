Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant.

The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.

While his play on the court was stellar, it was what he did after the game that stole everyone's attention. Following the win, Morant had a special message for Warriors point guard Steph Curry.

"We're gonna have some fun," Morant said after the game.

His comment to Curry was actually a response to what Steph told Morant after game Game 1. Curry reportedly said, "it is going to be a battle. We are going to have some fun."

Morant said he was able to return the message after leading the Grizzlies to a comeback win over the Warriors in the fourth quarter.

"I was able to return that message tonight," Morant said. " ... I am having a lot of fun."

Only two games old, this series has already produced a plethora of incredible moments. Game 3 tips off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.