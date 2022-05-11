Ja Morant Has Message For Fans After Injury News

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on December 23, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. San Antonio defeats Memphis 131-119. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the brink of elimination after losing to the Golden State Warriors last night. Memphis were without Ja Morant for that game as he continues to recover from the bone bruise injury he suffered.

Taking to Twitter last night, Morant had a message for his team. He indicated that he's on the mend and gave a shout out to his team ahead of tonight's crucial Game 5 in Memphis.

"spinning back better than ever." Morant wrote, adding emotes of a ninja and an hourglass. "but let's go grizz"

Morant's tweet has over 25,000 likes and 1,600 retweets in just over 12 hours. Unfortunately, he remains doubtful for the remainder of the series and probably won't play tonight.

Ja Morant was averaging 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in the playoffs at the time of his injury. He led them to a series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves - their first since 2015.

Morant is coming off his first All-Star season, during which he averaged 27.4 points per game. The former Rookie of the Year won the Most Improved Player award at season's end.

That isn't to say that the Grizzlies were completely incapable of winning games without him in the 2021-22 season. They actually went 20-5 without him. But that stat hasn't helped them so far.

Can the Grizzlies stave off elimination tonight, or did losing Morant doom them to lose the series immediately?