Look: Commercial Featuring Ja Morant, Lil Baby Is Going Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

A Beats by Dre commercial featuring Grizzlies star Ja Morant and well-known rapper Lil Baby is going viral.

The commercial premiered during a break in the Warriors vs. Grizzlies playoff game on Saturday night.

In it, Lil Baby previewed one of the new songs on his upcoming album, "Dark Mode." The song has multiple references to basketball.

Morant was a clear inspiration for the well-known rapper.

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” said Lil Baby in a press release, via Complex.com. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

The commercial is a clear nod to the old ad featuring Allen Iverson and Jadakiss.

Morant's influence has surpassed sports and now entered the music industry.