Ja Morant, Lil Baby Commercial Going Viral: Fans React

In their latest ad, Beats by Dre went The Answer V route, linking two of the biggest names in their respective games to create an unmatched black and white hoops vibe.

Titled "Dark Mode," Beats released a 90-second clip of Ja Morant and Lil Baby, with the superstar point guard going to that place in his head when he places his Beats in his ear.

Backed by Lil Baby flowing over an atmospheric beat laced with dribble sounds, whistles, and crowd noise; the new TV spot quickly got fans talking.

"Nah this [fire]," one user replied.

"I know James Harden sick this ain't him," another joked.



"'You can’t get major endorsements from Memphis.'"

"A.I. of the generation fasho," commented another.

"Ja Morant is the Lil Baby of the NBA," tweeted Bryce Oselen.

"Hardest commercial I seen in a minute," another user replied.

"Ja is blowing up," said Michael Lee.

Cool to see Beats give an updated take on the commercials that helped cement his OG as a basketball icon.