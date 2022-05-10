Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4: NBA World Reacts

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during a game against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum on January 26, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 114-109.(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies officially ruled out Ja Morant for Monday's Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

The star guard suffered a right knee injury in Game 3 following a controversial play where Jordan Poole appeared to grab his knee.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters that their leading scorer won't be available as they try to even up the second-round series at home.

Shortly after the news broke, Morant said to "stand tall" and "stay solid" in a Twitter post.

Morant, who averaged 27.4 points per game during the regular season, scored 115 points in the first three games against Golden State.

Some fans are already throwing in the towel before tonight's contest starts.

However, the Grizzlies went 20-5 without Morant this season. While that has caused some cautious optimism, most realize the young squad nevertheless faces a difficult task.

They're going to need a much better performance from Tyus Jones, who has struggled mightily this series.

Game 4 begins at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.