Ja Morant Wants To See 1 Change In The NBA Next Season

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The NBA rolled out one of the most beloved uniform campaigns in league history for a marquee matchup between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in 2014..

Instead of last names on the backs of jerseys, players had their iconic nicknames plastered above their numbers.

For example, LeBron James rocked a "King James" jersey, Kevin Garnett sported "Big Ticket" and Paul Pierce displayed "Truth."

Despite an overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this campaign, the NBA has never brought back these nickname jerseys.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant hopes the league changes that soon.

"Should the NBA bring back the nickname jerseys?" Legion Hoops asked on Twitter.

"Yep," Morant responded.

The NBA world had some fun with some hypothetical nickname jerseys for the modern league.

It would certainly be fun to see some of the league's young stars rocking these iconic nickname jerseys.

Morant recently referred to himself as "Black Jesus" — a nickname once held by Michael Jordan. Perhaps that's the name that would go on the back of his nickname jersey.

Would you like to see these uniforms make a return?