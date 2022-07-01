Ja Morant's Reaction To Signing Massive Contract Extension Going Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The NBA free agency frenzy is underway and some players are making absolute bank right now. After Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant got his deal, he had a reaction to the start of the big bucks changing hands.

On Thursday, Morant signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension. The deal has the potential to be worth up to $231 million.

Taking to Twitter, Morant had just one word to describe his newfound wealth. "damn," he wrote.

Morant also included a still image of a scene from the hit TV series Snowfall of a room with stacks of money being counted. The message was pretty clear.

The Grizzlies star's tweet has gone viral with over 81,000 likes and 10,000 retweets since posting it late last night.

Ja Morant has certainly earned his money and then some. In three short years he's become one of the top point guards in the game and has improved by leaps and bounds each season.

This past season was his best so far. Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, earning his first All-Star selection in the process.

The sky's the limit for Morant right now and it may just be a matter of time before the Grizzlies are making serious waves in the playoffs.

