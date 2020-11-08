Jabrill Peppers Has A Message For Washington QB Kyle Allen

New York Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers had the hit on Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen that led to his gruesome ankle injury.

While some called the hit by Peppers dirty, the former Michigan Wolverines star insists that he didn’t mean to injure Allen.

Peppers had a classy postgame message for Allen following the win over Washington.

“I definitely didn’t mean for that to happen,” Peppers told reporters on Sunday afternoon. “I didn’t intentionally try to leg whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground.”

While Allen is likely out for several games – or more – head coach Ron Rivera isn’t blaming Peppers for the play.

“That’s what I say: He got cut and as he was going down he saw Kyle trying to boot outside,” Rivera said. “Again, that’s just a guy trying to make a play. I don’t think it’s a dirty play. It’s a guy just trying to make a play.

“I get it. I’ve been there in that situation. Peppers is a heck of a football player. He plays 100 miles an hour.”

It’s been a brutal season for injuries in the NFL. Allen is unfortunately the latest player to join that list.

Hopefully we’ll see Allen back on the field at full health soon.