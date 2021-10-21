The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jabrill Peppers Reacts To The Trade Deadline Speculation

Jabrill Peppers of the New York Giants pumps up the crowd.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for Jeremy Sprinkle #87 of the Washington Redskins during the first half in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching on Nov. 2, talk of potential moves are beginning to heat up around the league.

So far in possible trade discussions, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers has been a significant name of interest. With the talented veteran currently playing in the final season of his rookie contract, the 1-5 New York organization could certainly use Peppers as an asset in the trade market sometime in the next couple weeks.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Peppers was asked directly if he hopes to remain a member of the Giants after this year’s deadline.

The fifth-year safety didn’t give a straight answer (or maybe he did).

“I just want to win, baby. I want to make plays, go out there and win ball games,” Peppers said.

With the losing season New York has posted so far, these comments didn’t exactly indicate a desire to stick around the division-worst Giants. Peppers, who’s usually solid in media appearances, was also uncharacteristically short with his responses on Wednesday.

Through his second season with the Giants in 2020, Peppers logged career highs in tackles (91), sacks (2.5) and passes defended (11). This year, the 26-year-old DB has seen his playing time decrease — yet another reason for the recent trade speculation.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.