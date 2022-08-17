Jack Del Rio Deleted Twitter: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made headlines with a controversial statement on the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol Building attack.

Del Rio referred to the attack as a "dust up," and suggested it was on par with the protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. He went on to delete his Twitter account and received a $100,000 fine from the team.

On Wednesday afternoon, reporters asked Del Rio why he decided to delete his account. He said it was for "personal reasons."

Naturally, the football world had a few thoughts.

"Can’t tweet your way up to 27th best defense in the league," football writer Spencer Hall joked.

"A man who demands toughness and mental strength from his players deleted his social media account because he couldn't handle people's reactions to his opinions," another fan said.

"Had a dust up with his phone," a third fan joked.

