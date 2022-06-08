Jack Del Rio Doubles Down On Controverial Tweet

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is standing by Monday's controversial tweet.

Replying to a report on the January 6 hearings and the question of former President Trump's criminality, Del Rio commented:

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense."

Speaking to media members Wednesday, Del Rio didn't back down from political statements he's made on the app.

Telling reporters he's not worried "at all" how players may take his tweets/beliefs. Before referring to the events of January 6 as a "dust up at the Capitol."

I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal.

Adding: