Jack Del Rio Doubles Down On Controverial Tweet
Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is standing by Monday's controversial tweet.
Replying to a report on the January 6 hearings and the question of former President Trump's criminality, Del Rio commented:
"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense."
Speaking to media members Wednesday, Del Rio didn't back down from political statements he's made on the app.
Telling reporters he's not worried "at all" how players may take his tweets/beliefs. Before referring to the events of January 6 as a "dust up at the Capitol."
I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal.
Adding:
Anything that I ever say or write, I'd be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches. I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country. I believe what I believe and I've said what I want to say. Every now and then, there are some people that get offended by it.