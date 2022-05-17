Jack Nicklaus Is Trending For His Comments On Donald Trump

Last January, the PGA of America Board of Directors voted to relocate this week's 2022 PGA Championship away from Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club following the January 6 Capitol riots.

The event, which begins on Thursday, will now take place at Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa.

Jack Nicklaus isn't pleased by this decision. During a recent appearance on Michael Bamberger's "Fire Pit Collective" podcast, the golf legend claimed that Trump is a victim of "cancel culture."

"Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf and he loves this country," Nicklaus said. "He's a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do."

Unsurprisingly, the golf world had quite a bit to say about these comments from Nicklaus.

Nicklaus has long been an outspoken supporter of Trump, endorsing his presidential campaign in 2020. Trump was of course accused of inciting the January 6 insurrection by making claims of election fraud after his loss to Joe Biden.

"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, said after moving the tournament. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events (at the Capitol) that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

The 2022 PGA Championship would've been the first men's major to take place at a Trump-owned golf course. Instead, it will tee off at Southern Hills later this week.