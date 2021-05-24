Look: Jack Nicklaus Has A Message For Phil Mickelson

Jack Nicklaus knows what it’s like to win a major at an age that’s deemed by many to be past your prime.

The Golden Bear won the 1986 Masters at age 46. It was his 18th major championship – the final major championship of his career.

Sunday afternoon, Phil Mickelson one-upped him. The left-handed golfer won the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. At age 50, Mickelson is the oldest golfer to ever win a major championship. He finished the tournament at -6, two strokes ahead of the field.

A couple of hours following his historic win, Mickelson received a message from Nicklaus.

“Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend,” Nicklaus tweeted out on Sunday evening.

Mickelson won his sixth major championship on Sunday afternoon. It’s the second PGA Championship win of his career.

The left-handed golfer will look to win major championship No. 7 next month.

The 2021 U.S. Open is set to take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California from Thursday, June 17 until Sunday, June 20.