Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Awesome U.S. Open Finish

The 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines fully delivered.

Jon Rahm took home his first major championship at Torrey Pines, becoming the first golfer from Spain to win the U.S. Open.

It was an eventful weekend across the leaderboard, as several notable names made moves on Sunday. Rahm was the best of the bunch, though, as his huge putt on the 18th hole on Sunday ended up being the shot of the tournament.

Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from The Memorial earlier this month, finished at -6 for the tournament to get the win.

Jack Nicklaus, whose course hosts The Memorial, took to Twitter to react to Rahm’s win on Sunday afternoon.

We saw a U.S. Open Championship that any one of 10 players could've won when the back nine started. We then saw them, one-by-one, self-destruct. It was unfortunate, but in majors that can and does happen. There were two players in Rahm and Oosthuizen who didn’t self-destruct. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 21, 2021

I was happy that Rham won. What happened to him 2 weeks ago at the @MemorialGolf—being forced to withdraw with COVID when leading by 6 shots after 3 rounds—Jon was my pick all week. I was truly pleased and delighted for him. Jon handled what happened at Muirfield beautifully. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) June 21, 2021

The next – and final – major of the year will be The Open Championship.

Hopefully the fourth and final major of the year delivers like the U.S. Open did.