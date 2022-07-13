Jack Nicklaus Receives Major Honor: Golf World Reacts

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus is officially a citizen of St. Andrews.

Nicklaus was awarded the honor on Tuesday in the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews.

Nicklaus is only one of three Americans to be granted honorary citizenship from St. Andrews. He joins Bobby Jones and Ben Franklin in that regard.

It ended up bringing him to tears as he was speaking during the ceremony.

“When I won the Open in 1966 at Muirfield I couldn’t speak and I can’t speak right now,” Nicklaus said.

Golf fans were quick to congratulate Nicklaus on his prestigious honor.

Nicklaus is also one of the best golfers of all time. He's won 18 majors, which is the most in PGA Tour history, and also has 117 tournament wins in his career.

Congratulations, Jack!