Jack Nicklaus Receives Major Honor: Golf World Reacts
Jack Nicklaus is officially a citizen of St. Andrews.
Nicklaus was awarded the honor on Tuesday in the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews.
Nicklaus is only one of three Americans to be granted honorary citizenship from St. Andrews. He joins Bobby Jones and Ben Franklin in that regard.
It ended up bringing him to tears as he was speaking during the ceremony.
“When I won the Open in 1966 at Muirfield I couldn’t speak and I can’t speak right now,” Nicklaus said.
Golf fans were quick to congratulate Nicklaus on his prestigious honor.
Nicklaus is also one of the best golfers of all time. He's won 18 majors, which is the most in PGA Tour history, and also has 117 tournament wins in his career.
Congratulations, Jack!