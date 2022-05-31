Jack Nicklaus Reveals His Score At Recent Augusta National Round
Jack Nicklaus won the last of his record-setting 18 majors in 1986, a decade before 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was born.
Yet even at age 82, "The Golden Bear" can still hold his own on a golf course.
Nicklaus shared that he recently shot a 88 at Augusta National Golf Club, home to The Masters in Georgia. Per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, Nicklaus also said he got through the full round without a birdie.
Courtesy of Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, Nicklaus said he bested that score at Muirfield Village, scoring a 84 at the Dublin, Ohio, course he founded.
It's encouraging to hear Nicklaus is feeling well enough to get back on the green more lately. In January, he told Gary Williams in a Five Clubs Podcast interview that he only golfed twice last year.
"I love (the) game of golf, but I can’t play it anymore," Nicklaus said. "And, you know, maybe if I played more I’d still be able to play. But my body is such that it doesn’t like me anymore, and so I just accept it."
It turns out he was right about playing well if he returned to action.