Jack Nicklaus Reveals His Score At Recent Augusta National Round

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Nicklaus looks on from the gallery as he watches his son, Gary Nicklaus (not pictured), play during the first round of the Oasis Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 08, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus won the last of his record-setting 18 majors in 1986, a decade before 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was born.

Yet even at age 82, "The Golden Bear" can still hold his own on a golf course.

Nicklaus shared that he recently shot a 88 at Augusta National Golf Club, home to The Masters in Georgia. Per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, Nicklaus also said he got through the full round without a birdie.

Courtesy of Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, Nicklaus said he bested that score at Muirfield Village, scoring a 84 at the Dublin, Ohio, course he founded.

It's encouraging to hear Nicklaus is feeling well enough to get back on the green more lately. In January, he told Gary Williams in a Five Clubs Podcast interview that he only golfed twice last year.

"I love (the) game of golf, but I can’t play it anymore," Nicklaus said. "And, you know, maybe if I played more I’d still be able to play. But my body is such that it doesn’t like me anymore, and so I just accept it."

It turns out he was right about playing well if he returned to action.